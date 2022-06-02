GLENVILLE, W.Va. – From July 18 to July 22, Glenville State University and the West Virginia Storytelling Guild will present “Come Spin a Tale!” a workshop for incoming 9th-12th grade students and new high school graduates.

“One of the goals of the West Virginia Storytelling Guild has always been to keep storytelling in the mountains a part of our folk culture. When I was offered the chance for Glenville and the Guild to offer a week of youth storytelling, it was a dream come true,” said Jo Ann Dadisman of the West Virginia Storytelling Guild. She also serves as co-director of the workshop.

Students can experience performances by Adam Booth and Bil Lepp, and attend workshops from Booth and Lepp along with storytellers like Karen Vuranch, Bill Hairston, Judi Tarowsky, Jamie Froemel, Mike Perry, and Kevin Cordi.

Participants will learn to “establish stories and developing characters, getting and keeping an audience’s attention, drawing from personal narratives, developing improvisational skills, using body language and inflection, telling tall tales, and more.”

“I was exposed to storytelling at an early age because it goes hand-in-hand with the traditional music I’ve played for most of my life. Storytelling is a significant part of our culture and our oral tradition, but there’s so much more to it. The techniques that storytellers use to connect with an audience can be applied to any situation in which a speaker needs to connect with a group,” said Dr. David O’Dell, Glenville State University Professor of Chemistry and workshop co-director.

Tuition is $100 and will include meals and lodging on the Glenville State campus.

For more information and to complete a camp application, go here.