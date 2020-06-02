Harrison County Supt. Mark Manchin chosen as next president of Glenville State College

GLENVILLE, W.Va. — Dr. Mark Manchin has been selected as the next president of Glenville State College, a news release announced Tuesday.

Currently, Manchin serves as the superintendent for Harrison County Schools, but prior to that position he also served as superintendent in McDowell and Webster counties, as the head of the WV School Building Authority and as a state senator, according to the release. Manchin has held the Harrison County position since 2014.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead Glenville State College and take on this new challenge in my long career in education. I want to bring my experience to help Glenville bridge the gap between higher education and public education which is critical for our success. I am looking forward to the challenge of helping Glenville prepare our students for the exciting future that awaits them.” Dr. Mark Manchin

The college came to the decision to choose Manchin for this position after five finalists were interviewed during the week of May 24, officials said.

According to a press release sent out by Glenville State, Manchin will begin serving in the position starting on July 1.