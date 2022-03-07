GLENVILLE, W.Va. – On March 23, Glenville State University will host West Virginia native Jeff James for the first event of the ongoing Little Kanawha Reading Series.

Starting at 6:00 p.m., James will give a literary reading at Glenville State University’s Robert F. Kidd Library. The event is free and open to the public, though seating is limited.

Jeff James

While masks are encouraged, they are not required. The event can also be viewed via live stream on GSU’s YouTube channel at the time of the event.

A native of Glenville, West Virginia, James holds a Master of Science degree from West Virginia University in Labor Relations. He co-founded Create West Virginia, a non-profit initiative to advance innovative economic opportunities in his home state. James has also authored a book in 2020 titled, Giving Up Whiteness: One Man’s Journey.

The Little Kanawha Reading Series is a collaboration between the GSU Departments of Language and Literature and Social Science and the Robert F. Kidd Library to showcase diverse literary forms and voices in and around Appalachia.