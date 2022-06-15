CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis announced that residents will be able to sign up for a medical cannabis card later this month in Gilmer County. More than 10,000 West Virginians have already applied since West Virginia’s medical marijuana law was signed in 2017.

The event will be open to the public on Thursday, June 30 at the Glenville Inn from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (61 Development Drive, Glenville, WV, 26351.)

Patients who have already been certified by a registered physician as having an applicable serious medical condition must bring the following items:

Completed patient certification form

Driver’s license or state ID

Proof of WV residency, such as a utility bill

$50 patient ID card application fee, which must be paid by check or money order

Patients who have not already seen a registered physician must bring the following items, in addition to the above:

At least one piece of medical documentation that shows their diagnosis, such as medical records, a letter from a doctor, or office visit summaries

Valid photo ID

Two proofs of West Virginia residency for state registration

Debit card with sufficient funds to pay a $139 evaluation fee (no other payment form will be accepted)

Patients who have a household income of 200% of the federal poverty level or less may apply for a waiver of the $50 patient ID card fee at the event. A guide to the federal poverty level by household size can be found here. If a waiver is requested, applicants must provide the most recent W-2, paystubs within the last 30 days or proof of eligibility for low-income benefits.



Appointments are strongly encouraged and may be scheduled by calling 304-356-5090.

Patient cards are valid only in West Virginia. Registration does not mean medical cannabis products can immediately be obtained, said the DHHR. The first West Virginia dispensary opened in Morgantown back in November, and since then, more and more dispensaries have followed suit, making the products more accessible.

To date, OMC has received 10,289 patient applications for medical cannabis. If you can’t make it to the event, more information on how to apply for a West Virginia Medical Cannabis card can be found here.

A list of physicians registered to certify patients as eligible for the use of medical cannabis is available on this website.