GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Two new Glenville State University (GSU) Board of Governors members have begun their terms.

The new GSU Board of Governors member Dan Durbin and Student Representative Breanna Morgan were sworn in at a board meeting on Aug. 10. Durbin was appointed by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice while Morgan was elected by the student body.

Durbin will serve as Executive Vice President for Finance and Administration/Chief Financial Officer for the University of Louisville. Besides functioning as the senior financial and administrative advisor to the University President and other administrators, he will be responsible for leading the University’s overall financial and operational planning, management and other administrative activities. He holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from West Virginia University and a bachelor’s degree with concentrations in accounting and finance from Glenville State.

“I am honored to be appointed to the Board of Glenville State University,” Durbin said. “GSU changed my life and propelled me into professional areas that I never imagined years ago when I was a student there. My goal is to be as impactful to GSU’s future as GSU has been impactful on my life.”

As GSU’s Student Government Association President, Morgan will serve on the Board of Governors as the Student Representative. She is studying Behavioral Science and Health Promotion and also plays on the GSU Women’s Golf team, is a representative on the Student Athletic Advisory Committee and is a member of the campus sorority, Chi Zeta Pi. She has also previously served as an SGA Senator and Academic Policy Committee member. Her term will run till June 30, 2023.

The Glenville State University Board of Governors is now comprised of: Chair Michael Rust, Vice Chair Ann Green, Dr. Kathy Butler, Dan Durbin, Skip Hackworth, Alexandria King, Robert Marshall, Douglas Morris, Joe Parsons, Faculty Representative Dr. Kevin Evans, Staff Representative Cody Moore, and Student Representative Breanna Morgan.