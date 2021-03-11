Pioneer mascot to return next month after year-long hiatus

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – For the first time in more than a year, Glenville State will soon have a Pioneer mascot again.

The last Pioneer graduated last year, and the role of the mascot was never filled since most athletic events had limited attendance.

Glenville State College officials said they are currently narrowing the search down to a final candidate.

They said the job of being the Pioneer is more than just being the hype for games.

“They do a lot more than just go to the games. We have local communities that they go to and read to students, grade-school kids, and stuff like that, so they do a lot more than just attend ball games,” said Adrian Duelley, GSC director of student activities

The new Pioneer will be announced next month during planned Homecoming festivities on GSC’s campus.

