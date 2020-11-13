School board accepts resignation of Gilmer County High School principal

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The Gilmer County Board of Education unanimously accepted the resignation of a school administrator during a special meeting held Nov. 13.

In the meeting, the school board voted 5–0 to accept Steve Shuff’s resignation from his positions as the principal at Gilmer County High School and as the county’s athletic director.

The board’s agenda had two items: the first being a consideration of Shuff’s resignation, and the second being a consideration of Superintendent Patricia Lowther’s recommendation to terminate Shuff had the first item not been passed.

The school board did not provide any details on why Shuff submitted his resignation letter or Lowther’s recommendation that he be terminated.