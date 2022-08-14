GLENVILLE, W.Va. – A Gilmer County mother hosted an end of Summer back to school pool party at the Glenville State University Pool.

The admission for the pool party was $10 per person and all the money raised will go towards helping special needs kids in the county. Amber Dodd, a single mom, said there are not many activities or things for kids with special needs to do in the area and she is trying to make a change. She added that for kids like her son who has autism, it is a challenge for kids like him to be around others because they are very sensory sensitive.

“It’s okay to be different, it’s okay if your kid picks his nose in the restaurant, it’s okay if they flap their arms, it’s okay to be loud, it’s just okay,” said Dodd. “It takes time, like, I have learned a lot from my child that stuff just doesn’t happen overnight, I mean, it might take a little while so we can get some stuff done and hopefully just have some fun.”

Dodd said she hopes to use the funds raised to host parties for kids with special needs and other activities during the holidays throughout the year. She also said that the events and activities would be things for the kids to be able to get out and enjoy themselves and be themselves.