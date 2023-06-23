GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A benefit concert was held at the Sue Morris Sports Complex Friday with all the proceeds going to the Cancer Fund of the First Baptist Church.

Various artists performed at the concert including country music legend and bluegrass artist Rhonda Vincent and The Rage, Putnam Family, and the Davisson Brothers Band. The event’s focus is to bring the community together while raising funds to help those battling cancer. The concert was free and open to the public. Concessions were available by donation with all the proceeds going to the cancer fund.

“Cancer is a tremendous challenge here in Central West Virginia, and people come together, and it is amazing what they give and how they help one another. And this is such an important event to be able to raise money for that as we will with the Isaacs. We will also do the same thing when The Isaacs come to town on August 18th,” said John Putnam, Senior Pastor of the First Baptist Church of Glenville.

Pastor Putnam added that being able to raise money for those battling cancer is important to those who live in the area. The fund helps them with their bills, making trips for their treatments and many other things.

“Mr. and Mrs. Morris here in town provided us with this venue so that we can have these kinds of activities. So, we want to have community-related, family-oriented activities, and be able to offer this free to the public. So, we have several large group names coming in. We have The Isaacs coming in later this summer, have a bluegrass festival here,” Putnam said.

On July 15, there will be an all-day bluegrass festival with professional bluegrass bands performing at the Sue Morris Sports Complex. The following day on July 16, Ivan Parker who Putnam said is a “Southern Gospel Icon” will be performing. On August 5, there will be a contemporary worship band called Render the Heart from Huntington.

“August 5 will be when we have Renders the Heart and we’ll have a huge time here,” Putnam said. “We’ll have inflatables, things for the kids, activities all day long, and then we’ll have a contemporary praise and worship concert at the end of the day.”

Wrapping up the summer concert series on August 18 will be The Isaacs performing in concert.