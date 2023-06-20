Matthew Hess (Courtesy: Gilmer County Emergency Management)

STOUTS MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Law enforcement are searching for a 17-year-old boy who has been missing in Gilmer County since Sunday.

According to Gilmer County Emergency Management, Matthew Isaiah Hess, 17, was last seen near Lignetics, which is on Industrial Park Road near Stouts Mills, just before noon Sunday. Hess is approximately 5’8″, weighs 147 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

The emergency management office also said that he was last seen wearing a green A&S Towing t-shirt, red basketball shorts and work boots. It also provided the following photo of Hess.

Anyone with information should contact the Glenville detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-462-7101.