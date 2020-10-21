USDA awards Gilmer County Sheriff’s Department with $13,600 grant

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development announced an investment that will benefit the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Department.

West Virginia State Director Kris Warner awarded Gilmer County Sheriff’s Department a $13,600 community facility economic impact initiative grant.

The grant is to help the department purchase a new four-wheel-drive vehicle to replace one of their older vehicles. The grant went to the county commission so they could pay, along with the money, they have available to purchase the vehicle for the sheriff’s department.

“We help the flow of capital to rural communities,” said USDA WV State Director Kris Warner. “This is a rural community. There is a need here, and we’re here to serve.”

The county commission in Gilmer County has worked with the USDA since 2009. They have been able to provide more than $76,000 in grant assistance over the years to the county.

“This year we have been able to make over 20 different grants through community facilities to help communities like this one,” Warner described.

The USDA also awarded the same grant to the city of Stonewood. They have made a total investment of more than $6.5 million this year in rural communities in West Virginia.