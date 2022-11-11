GLENVILLE, W.Va. – On the 11th day, at the 11th hour, of the 11th month, people gathered at Glenville State University (GSU) to take the time to recognize the men and women who have fought for this country.

A wreath was laid in memory of those individuals who have passed in defense of this country. Andy Marchal, retired United States Army Special Forces Master Sergeant, served for 20 years, and was asked to speak at the event. Marchal attended GSU and played football.

“Oh, it makes me feel great, I never expected it, no one’s really ever said, ‘hey…’ I mean, lots of people said thanks, and we’ve been honored. The team I was on was honored for missions we did, but this was really, really neat, and unexpected,” said Marchal.

GSU president Dr. Mark Manchin spoke about his father and how he instilled patriotism in him at a young age. He said that during televised sporting events, his father would make him stand for the playing of the National Anthem in their living room.

“He instilled in me early the love of this country, and patriotism, and every time I see the flag, I still get a bit of a chill, and every time I hear the Star Spangled Banner it touches my heart, every time I hear Taps, which we heard today, I heard it many, many times over these last many years, unfortunately at funerals for those who have passed who are veterans, and it always tugs at your heart, but it’s great to be American. I’m proud to be American, we here at Glenville State Unviersity are proud to be Americans, and we will never tire of recognizing this great country of ours,” said Manchin.

Manchin said that while this is just one day, as far as they are concerned, at GSU, every day is Veterans Day.