GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Zoe Yates is a senior at Glenville State Universitys majoring in Art and English and has an art exhibition on display in the Fine Arts Center from April 3 to April 15.

“Much of my art deals with the themes of womanhood and feminine creation, the representation of the self and individuality, and the blending of classic themes and symbols with a modern perspective,” said Yates.

Yates said she uses art as an outlet to express her experiences on womanhood, and as a person in Appalachia. Yates finds interesting the ability of an artist to take something personal and make it universal, so people unlike her can understand.

“I feel really proud, I think its definitely one thing to be aware of yourself as an artist who, you know you just make a lot of stuff, but when you put it all together in a room and you see hours and hours of your own work and your own time and your growth as an artist represented in one space, it feels really special and it makes you feel really proud,” said Yates.

A reception for the Violent Delights senior exhibit by Zoe Yates is free and open to the public on April 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.