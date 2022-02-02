WVU Medicine opens clinic at Glenville State

The new WVU Medicine clinic in Glenville next to the Waco Center (WVU Medicine image)

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – WVU Medicine will now be serving people in Glenville and Gilmer County. Officials from the WVU Health System and Glenville State College announced the new WVU Medicine clinic at the Waco Center is open.

The clinic unveiled its new WVU Medicine-branded signage on Wednesday. The 10,600 square foot clinic currently houses space for four WVU Medicine specialty services: Dermatology, Neurology, Pain Management and Rheumatology.

The WVU Health System also announced that it plans to add several additional services in the next several months, including:

“We are so glad to have WVU Medicine as our partners in providing high-quality healthcare to our community. While they have been caring for our residents for a couple of months now, the unveiling of the new signage makes it feel a little more official and signals to the community that the clinic is open for business,” said Sandy Pettit, president of the Glenville State College Foundation. “Having expanded medical services in Glenville has been a long-time goal of the Foundation, and our partnership with WVU Medicine has helped us achieve that goal.”

According to a WVU Medicine release, the clinic serves as a gateway for Gilmer County residents to access the WVU Medicine network of specialists and hospitals.

“We are thrilled to mark the opening of this new clinic and welcome the residents of Glenville and Gilmer County into the WVU Medicine family,” said Michael Grace, president of WVU Hospitals and chief administrative officer of the WVU Health System. “It is our sincere hope that we can bring much-needed specialty services to the area and meet the healthcare needs of the community right here close to their homes.”

The clinic is located at 921 Mineral Road in Glenville. For more information on the clinic and its offerings, click here.