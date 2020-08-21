Ginseng season approaching; 2020 harvest season permits available

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Monongahela National Forest announced that they will be accepting appointments for the purchase of ginseng permits for the 2020 harvest season. A forest service permit is required to dig ginseng on National Forest System lands.

Permits for the Monongahela National Forest cost $20 each, but a separate permit is required for each district on the forest. This year, you can purchase permits for multiple districts at one time. Each permits allows you to collect up to 95 ginseng plants from one ranger district during season.

West Virginia’s ginseng season begins on Sep. 1 and runs until Nov. 30.

Some new rules for harvesting ginseng this year have been put into place to continue the growth of ginseng in West Virginia. When harvesting ginseng, the plants must have three or more prongs and have produced fruit to be legal for harvest. You must also plant the fruit on-site and then keep the rest of the plant intact. Harvest no more than 24 plants per day, and have no more than 24 plants in your possession while on National Forest land.

Permit appointments are available Wednesday, Aug. 26, through Friday, Sept. 4, at the following offices:

Supervisor’s Office (Elkins) – (304) 636-1800

Cheat-Potomac Ranger District (Parsons) – (304) 478-2000

Cheat-Potomac Ranger District (Petersburg) – (304) 257-4488

Gauley Ranger District (Richwood) – (304) 846-2695

Greenbrier Ranger District (Bartow) – (304) 456-3335

Marlinton-White Sulphur Springs District (Marlinton) – (304) 799-4334

Marlinton-White Sulphur Springs District (White Sulphur Springs) – (304) 536-2144

For more information about state laws concerning ginseng harvest, visit West Virginia Division of Forestry.

For more information about Monongahela National Forest ginseng permits, click here.