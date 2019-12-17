Girl Scout 2020 cookie season kicks off

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It’s that time of year again, a time where just the mention of a certain item sends people in a frenzy, that’s right, we’re talking about Girl Scout Cookies.

The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council is kicking off cookie season across the state January 10. Fan favorites Samoas, Thin Mints, Trefoils and the remainder of the 2020 cookie lineup, including one brand new cookie, will be available to purchase from Girl Scouts in-person and on their website.

The Cookie Program began in 1917 as a way for troops to finance activities. Today, the program encourages girls to discover their inner leadership potential and use their earnings to create experiences for themselves and their troop—including travel, outdoor adventure, and science, technology, engineering and math programming.

Proceeds from the sale stay local and have led to support for animal shelters, food banks and more in communities – all while teaching girls crucial skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

“Girl Scout Cookies are not only delicious, but the cookie program also provides an opportunity for our girls to learn entrepreneurial skills that will serve them in leadership roles,” said Beth Casey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond.

“Girl Scouts is the largest leadership development organization for girls and creates the next generation of women business leaders. This program is crucial to the success of our mission.”

Research shows that women-founded start-ups generate more revenue over time and per dollar than male-founded start-ups, but only 17 percent of start-ups are women-founded.

Each cookie sale supports the Girl Scouts and related activities that help them to develop those business skills all while donating to local churches, volunteering in their communities, working with legislators, and more.

To find Girl Scouts selling cookies near you, click here or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices.