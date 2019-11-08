Girls on The Run will expand to four new counties in the panhandle

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Girls on the Run of North Central West Virginia said it will expand to Ohio, Brooke, Hancock and Marshall counties next spring.

The organization provides a 10-week curriculum to 3rd-8th grade girls, which uses physical activities that teaches girls life skills, healthy habits and ends with a celebratory 5k run.

The group started in Monongalia county, has been active for 12 years and currently serves about 600 girls. According to a press release, the expansion will allow them to approximately serve an additional 100 girls.

“As a woman, I understand the importance of having other women surround you, lift you up and celebrate your accomplishments,” said one caregiver of a Girls on the Run of NCWV participant in their press release. “Girls on the Run helps foster that from an early age, and I’ve had the opportunity to see first-hand the change that the program has had on my girl – both physically and mentally – during a crucial time in her development.”

According to the press release, a 2016 longitudinal study by Dr. Maureen Weiss, University of Minnesota, evaluated the impact of Girls on the Run on positive youth development and found that the program successfully creates lasting changes in the girls it serves. The study continued to say that 97 percent of the girls who participated learned critical life skills and physical activity increased by 40 percent in girls who were least active at the beginning of the season.

Registration for girls who would like to participate in the spring program will open online on January 7.

For more information or to bring the program to your school or community, visit the local council webpage at or contact their staff at info@gotrncwv.org.