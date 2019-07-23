Glenville State College hosts forensic investigation camp

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State College is hosting their 8th annual Forensics camp.

Seventy high school juniors from around the state are participating in a week-long camp that will give them an inside look at forensic crime scene investigation.

“We can use DNA, blood-typing and other science techniques to help solve a crime, which currently with the popularity of various crime shows, it’s really getting students interest there and hopefully we’ll get them to go to college and pursue a STEM career,” said Kevin Evans, Professor of Chemistry at Glenville State College.

Throughout the week, students will have the opportunity to review mock crime scenes, analyze evidence and interview suspects to solve crimes.