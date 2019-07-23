Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more

Glenville State College hosts forensic investigation camp

News
Posted: / Updated:

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Glenville State College is hosting their 8th annual Forensics camp.

Seventy high school juniors from around the state are participating in a week-long camp that will give them an inside look at forensic crime scene investigation.

“We can use DNA, blood-typing and other science techniques to help solve a crime, which currently with the popularity of various crime shows, it’s really getting students interest there and hopefully we’ll get them to go to college and pursue a STEM career,” said Kevin Evans, Professor of Chemistry at Glenville State College.

Throughout the week, students will have the opportunity to review mock crime scenes, analyze evidence and interview suspects to solve crimes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep 12 News

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News