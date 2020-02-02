Glenville State College hosts Winter Open House

GLENVILLE, W.Va- About 300 people were in attendance for this years Winter Open House.

Future Glenville State College students and their families were invited to see if they would call Glenville home for the next four years.

Potential future Pioneers began their day with an information session followed by an academic tour, campus tour, Waco Center tour, finishing with lunch and a free ticket to the men and women’s basketball game.

GSC admission director Chelsea Stickelman said they have been doing the Winter Open House for about four years and is usually their best attended.

“It’s always a lot of fun because its colder outside it gives everyone something to do,” said Stickelman. Get them here. Show them the campus is lively. There is always something going on at campus. Also get our girls and men’s basketball team a little exposure. It will be more people in the stands to watch their games and more excitement.”

Future GSC Pioneers Makayla Hood, Katylyn Price, and Jazlyn Frieson said they enjoyed the tours and are to start freshmen year in the fall.

“The atmosphere is great,” said Price. All the helpers and the students that are doing the open house and giving the tours really give you the experience of what life is like on campus. It makes me feel a part of the community.”

The campus community also celebrated its Winter Homecoming in addition to the open house.

Stickelman also stated anyone is welcome to come to Glenville.

“Well work with you on getting you in here, getting you into classes, make sure you are able to succeed,” said Stickelman.

To check out more events GSC admissions will be hosting contact their admissions office at (800)-924-2010 or click here.