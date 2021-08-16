Glenville State starts classes for fall semester

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – Rainy weather didn’t wash out the first day of classes for students in Gilmer County. Glenville State College welcomed new and returning students to its campus Monday morning.

Glenville State College offers seventeen four-year degree programs to approximately 1500 undergraduate students.

The school is mask-free as of the start of classes but is willing to change its policies if necessary when it comes to dealing with COVID-19.

Dr. Mark Manchin, President of Glenville State, said that the college’s goal is to remain normal, but they are making sure to be aware of changes that could affect their students’ safety.

“Right now our position is going to be normal until we can’t be normal. We’re monitoring the situation on a regular basis. Undoubtably, we will have students who will perhaps get the delta variant, and if that’s the case we have a plan of action to address that to assure that our employees are safe, our students are safe and the community is safe. That is paramount in the decisions we make here at Glenville State College.”