GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) – Glenville State University has invested $1.5 million in its infrastructure, which will help feed its students and faculty, and the surrounding community.

GSU held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its new, completely renovated dining facilities in the Alan B. Mollahan Campus Community Center Tuesday morning. Two new restaurants were added: the Cedar Creek Grill—which features a large selection of burgers and fries—and Freshens—which features healthier choices like salads, smoothies and other chef-inspired options.





The cafeteria was completely gutted and refurbished with new equipment, new floors and a more comfortable dining area. Administrators say the new dining facilities are open to all students as well as anyone in the community that wants something good to eat.

“I think it really helps with recruitment as well as retaining the students that are already here,” said GSU vice president for Administration and General Counsel, Rita Hedrick-Helmick. “The students have been incredibly grateful for what we’ve done for them, especially the ones that were here last year and the year before and experienced our old food services.”

Glenville State University also added a Starbucks Coffeehouse that opened earlier this year and will celebrate its ribbon cutting on Wednesday.

