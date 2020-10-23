Go 1st Records announces artist roster for upcoming compilation album

Artist signing Go 1st record deal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Eight artists will be featured on Go 1st Records’ compilation album that is due to be released in the spring of 2021.

Go 1st, which is under the umbrella of Mon Hills Music Group, was launched in 2020 with the goal of finding and signing local artists who will be assisted in creating projects, albums, EPs and be given experience in the music industry. Jon Flood, the co-general manager, said the student-run label is “super excited” about the release, which will feature multiple genres.

“We’ve got eight artists on the roster for this year’s mixtape, and we’re not looking for any specific genres,” Flood said. “What we’re focusing on is featuring undiscovered talent in both the WVU community and Appalachia as a whole. So we’ve got singer-songwriters, we’ve got electric, we’ve got some country, alternative rock. We’re trying to get a wide variety of genres just to represent the different types of artists that we have in this area.”

When the compilation album is released, Flood said it would be available on all major streaming platforms: Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music. He said they are even looking to make CDs like they’ve done in the past if there is a big enough demand for them.

Artist signing Go 1st record deal

Until the album comes out, Flood said, Go 1st will continue to scout for local artists going unnoticed and offer them “somewhat of a launching board” as they have with their current artists.

“[They’re] not only getting exposure in the music industry but if anything; getting experience and what it’s like to be a part of a record label and be in the studio, working with an artist manager and a promotion team and all those types of things,” Flood said. “It’s definitely an invaluable experience both for our students and the artists that are part of the compilation album.”

In a Go 1st press release, the label provides a brief description of each artist and their unique styles they will be bringing to the album.