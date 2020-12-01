Goodwill seeks to hire at least 50 employees to run new outlet store in Morgantown

Goodwill in Sabraton

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Tuesday, December 1, Goodwill held a second hiring event for those interested in working at a new Goodwill Outlet Store and Retail Operations Center located in Morgantown, which is slated to open in mid-December.

According to a company release, the new store will be near the Morgantown Mall, right by Rural King. Goodwill expects to hire at least 50 new jobs at the facility.

Hiring events at the Goodwill stores in Bridgeport, Buckhannon, Elkins, Fairmont, Sabraton, and Westover will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on December 3. To see a list of all available positions and apply online ahead of time, visit its website.

“We are 1,000 plus people working as one,” Michelle Zajac, director of human resources at Goodwill, said. “And each one of us is essential to helping our community thrive. If you want to do great work on great things with great people, you’ve come to the right place.”

On both days, Goodwill will be interviewing and hiring on-the-spot, according to the release.