MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Gov. Jim Justice presented a grant award to the Mylan Park Foundation at the Hazel and J.W. Ruby Community Center Thursday evening.

The grant was for $3.5 million from the Economic Enhancement Fund and was for the planned SportsPlex project. Foundation officials said the funds will allow them to make improvements and to grow their facilities at Mylan Park.

“What we’re gonna be using those funds is to turf or grass fields, which is really a game changer when it comes to what Mylan Park can really offer,” said Susan Riddle, president and CEO of Visit Mountaineer County Convention and Visitors Bureau as well as Vice President of the Mylan Park Foundation.

Foundation board members said a lot of groups come in through the tourism industry and having the improvements of the fields helps the tournaments that travel into the area.

“What that does is it is it for modes so many activities for our youth, but not only that it becomes a home, home for as a driver for all kinds of sporting events,” said Jim Justice, (R) Governor of West Virginia.

According to a release from Gov. Justice’s office, the project has an estimated annual economic impact of $9 million and is expected to “foster job growth and private investment in the tourism sector.”

Key highlights of the project include: