Gov. Justice declares state of emergency in COVID-19 response

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a state of emergency while addressing the state on COVID-19 on March 16, 2020.

During the press conference, the governor said they have tested 84 people as of March 16, and no cases have come back positive yet. Four of those tests are still pending.

“We have been really blessed and sheltered, but we should be concerned,” Justice said. He said the state’s population is a high-risk population with many elderly citizens and citizens with health issues. Justice said the state should not be “asleep” just because there is no positive test.

All schools will be closed until at least March 27, the governor said.