Gov. Justice orders flags be flown half-staff to honor Navy Patternmaker 1st Class Stanislaw F. Drwall

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation, ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities throughout West Virginia be displayed at half-staff, beginning IMMEDIATELY and continuing until sunset Thursday, Aug. 5 – in honor of Navy Patternmaker 1st Class Stanislaw F. Drwall of Thomas, W.Va., a fallen sailor who has been returned home to be laid to rest.

Read more top stories on WBOY.com

Aug. 5 marks the day of memorial services celebrating Drwall’s life.

Drwall was on the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. It sustained multiple torpedo hits and quickly capsized, resulting in the deaths of 429 crew members, including Drwall. He was 25 years old.

Drwall’s remains were exhumed from a Honolulu cemetery in 2015 and identified using DNA and other analysis on March 25, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories