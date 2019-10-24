Governor Justice announces special overnight rates for veterans at state parks and forests during Veterans Appreciation weeks

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice announced in a release that all U.S. veterans who stay at a West Virginia state park or state forest during the upcoming Veterans Appreciation weeks are eligible for a 50 percent discount on overnight lodging.

“Our incredible veterans have given us so much and ask for so little in return, it’s truly amazing,” Governor Justice said. “I’ve said over and over that we ought to do absolutely everything that we can, all the time, to show our appreciation for these great men and women.”

The special discount begins Friday, November 1, 2019 and continues for two weeks through Friday, November 15, 2019, according to the release.

“Providing this discount at our state parks and forests is the least we can do, because our veterans have truly given us everything we have in this world,” Governor Justice said. “Really, more than anything, it’s a way of saying thank you to our veterans for putting their lives on the line for us.”

The release states that the discount coincides with the annual Veterans Appreciation program, which is held each year on and around Veterans Day.

“Governor Justice’s love and respect for our veterans and all our active military members is real,” West Virginia State Parks Chief Sam England said. “His direction makes all of us associated with West Virginia State Parks very proud.”

The release also stated that veterans will receive 50 percent off regular lodge and cabin rates on stays between November 1 and November 15. The offer is available to all military personnel who have served or are currently in reserve or active duty, according to the release. Additionally, the release stated that the discount is subject to availability and regular minimum stay requirements and cannot be used in conjunction with packages, other discounts or promotions.

To receive this special discount, guests can make an online reservation on the West Virginia State Park website and use the promo code “VETERAN” at checkout, according to the release. Presentation of military or veteran status will be requested upon check-in.

The release also states that when making reservations by calling a park or the West Virginia State Park Customer Call Center at 1-833-WVPARKS, veterans should ask for the “Veterans Appreciation Rate.”

Listed below are the participating areas with current lodge and cabin rentals:

Beech Fork

Blackwater Falls

Bluestone

Cacapon Resort

Cass Scenic Railroad (company house rentals)

Chief Logan

Hawks Nest

Holly River

Lost River

North Bend Pipestem Resort

Twin Falls Resort

Tygart Lake and Watoga state parks,

Participating areas also include available cabins at Cabwaylingo, Greenbrier, Kumbrabow and Seneca state forests.