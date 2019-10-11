Governor Justice celebrates progress of ‘Roads to Prosperity’ in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice celebrated the latest progress of Roads to Prosperity program at the Kevin Rux Memorial Bridge in Harrison County Thursday afternoon.

Members of the Department of Transportation and Governor Justice held the event to give an update on the construction progress on the U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Kevin S. Rux Bridge, along with updates on other road projects across the state, through the governor’s Roads to Prosperity Program.

“The way the whole program is moving now we will have spent a billion dollars by the end of the year that will encompass all kinds of project, nearly 1,000 projects and everything,” said Jim Justice, Governor of West Virginia.

Justice said the state is about the roll out the second bond offerings and those funds should be available in late December of 2019. He also stated that if the interest rates stay low that would mean more money for projects.

To date the West Virginia Department of Highways have completed 541 road projects costing more than $300,000,000 fixing more than 1,000 miles of roads.