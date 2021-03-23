Governor Justice helps kick off Gold Rush Trout program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice welcomed in West Virginia’s Gold Rush Trout program on Thursday.

He was joined by Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby and Director of the Division of Natural resources Steve McDaniel at Cooper’s Rock Lake to stock the lake with its first gold trout of the season.

Justice tossed the first gold trout into the lake.

This year’s Gold Rush program was extended from the traditional week to 12 days. Last year’s event was forced to be canceled due to the pandemic.

While there was fish available during the original lockdown restrictions, Justice felt the Gold Rush could not be properly celebrated. He wanted to make up for that this year, so everyone can take advantage of what West Virginia’s outdoors has to offer.

“It brings more and more tourism,” Justice said. “More and more people enjoying the great outdoors of West Virginia. I don’t see how it could be any better.”

The Gold Rush trout program will go through Saturday, April 3. The Division of Natural Resources will spend that time stocking 60 of West Virginia’s lakes with 50,000 gold trout.