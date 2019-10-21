Governor Justice presents $1.5 million in recycling grants

PARSONS, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice presented more than $1 million in Recycling Assistant Grants at the Annual West Virginia Educational Conference in Tucker County on Monday.

Justice said that each project has value to its individual community but even more benefit to the entire state.

“At the end of the day it makes those communities able to recycle in a better and more prudent way, its as green as green is going to get. We surely don’t want recyclables to end up in the landfill,” said Justice.

Members in charge of committees said that the money is going straight to bettering the control of littering and managing where our waste actually feed to.

Twenty-seven total grants were handed out on Monday, equaling to $1.5 million. Over the years, recycling grants have added up to $44.4 million in the state of West Virginia all the keep the state clean.