GRAFTON, W.Va. – Grafton Police are still searching for an individual involved in a robbery at the Preston Taylor Pharmacy Monday.

At approximately 11:09 a.m. officials were alerted to a report of a robbery at the pharmacy.

Officials said that the suspect is a white male, tall and has salt and pepper colored hair.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is encouraged to call the Grafton Police Department at (304) 265 – 0101.