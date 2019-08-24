Grafton students host second annual “Chalk Walk”

GRAFTON, W.Va.-Downtown Grafton was filled with artwork Saturday afternoon as part of the second annual “Chalk Walk” event.

Grafton High School students Rachel and Emily rock wanted to involve local youth in the arts and promote creativity by allowing them to purchase a sidewalk square to decorate however they would like using chalk.

“You can register in the Espresso Yourself coffee shop for five dollars and then they just choose a square that they want,” said Rachel Rock.

They also say they appreciate the sense of togetherness the event brings.

“It’s just a great way to get the community together, to kind of celebrate your own creative and individual arts,” said Emily Rock.

Prizes were awarded by four different age groups at the end of the event.