Grafton-Taylor Health Department starts evening vaccine clinic

GRAFTON, W.Va., – A local health department is helping accommodate their residents in their community.

Grafton-Taylor Health Department has started an evening COVID-19 vaccine clinic once a week to give their residents who cannot receive their vaccination during normal business hours the opportunity to do so.

Administrative Boyd Vanhorn said this seems to be the need in the community at this time.

“We have plenty of vaccines available. So, that no longer is a hindrance,” said Vanhorn. “So, we want to make sure that the timing is available for the people that need the vaccine and want the vaccine to be able to get it.”

Vanhorn also told 12 News they plan to continue holding these clinics until they find there is no longer a need.

To see when the next evening or mobile vaccine clinic will be, visit their website.