Grafton woman celebrates 90th birthday with community parade

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Evelyn Lake, of Grafton, celebrated her 90th birthday Monday evening surrounded by friends and family, who surprised her with a birthday parade to celebrate.

Lake moved to Grafton when she was just 10 years old and has built relationships with almost everyone in town. Several cars lined up on Main Street with a police escort to honk and wave to celebrate Lake’s 90th birthday.

12 News asked how she has maintained her youthfulness and Lake attributes it to her faith.

“Start with a good foundation and that’s Christ almighty and once you do that you can’t fail,” explained Lake. “As long as you follow his guidance he always leads us in the way he should go and when we stray from that we harm ourself as well as others, so I would say put Christ first and others second and never do things for the wrong motive, love one another.”

The 12 News team would like to wish Evelyn Lake a very happy birthday.