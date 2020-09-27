Grandma dubbed ‘Zoom Karen’ goes viral after interrupting virtual class to blast BLM, Obama

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A TikTok video of a grandmother becoming enraged after hearing Black Lives Matter discussed in her grandchild’s virtual Zoom class has gone viral.

The video posted by TikTok user @stayflyest, “Karen found in Zoom Class going off,” appears to interrupt her grandchild’s class to confront the teacher over “talking about BLM and all that stuff.”

The woman, whose face has been blurred out, waves her hands at the teacher, who calmly explains that the lesson was a discussion of historical events.

“No, you’re talking about BLM and all that stuff. And we’re not going to talk about it. Unless you want to hear what I have to say,” she said, before adding, “And Barack Obama was biracial. He wasn’t just black. He should have owned both sides of his family.”

“Ma’am, we’re reading a story and the question was presented to the students, ‘What’s the most important historical event that’s happened in your lifetime,” the teacher explained.

This prompts the grandmother to ask, “Well, how did BLM show up?”

The teacher then tells the woman, “Your granddaughter brought it up.”

“Karen found in Zoom Class going off,” has been viewed over a million times and earned nearly 400,000 likes and nearly 8,000 comments.