Gravestone preservation workshop to be held in Morgantown

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Monument Cleaning & Repair and the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia will be sponsoring a gravestone preservation workshop alongside Atlas Preservation.

The two-day workshop will be held at the Historic Oak Grove Cemetery in Morgantown on Sept.18 and Sept. 19. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will learn to conserve, stabilize, and clean gravestones and monuments by doing it themselves.

While the workshop is free, participants are asked to wear masks. They are also asked to bring their own lunch.

To register, go to https://www.pawv.org/conferences.html.

