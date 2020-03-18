Greenbrier Resort closes for 1 month due to Coronavirus

WESTON, W.Va. - Back in 2009, the Hickory House Restaurant in Lewis County was our seventh Restaurant Road Trip and it's usually packed with people. But on Wednesday, the dining room sits empty, thanks to the governor's declaration. Owners said they're still open, and welcome any orders for people to take with them.

"I've never seen anything like it in all the years I've been alive, so we don't really know what to do. I mean, we want the public to be aware that we're open. We can definitely do to-go orders, we can do our bulk orders, we can do curbside if they're not comfortable walking in. We are trying to say open for the public, so that's where we're at right now," said General Manager Theresa Butcher.