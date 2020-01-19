Gun show in Morgantown brings together vendors and gun buyers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The two-day-long 2020 Showmasters Gun Show had a variety of guns, ammunition, and knives on sale or simply to be viewed on its first day.

The vendors, many of who came from out of state, had automatic, semis, old and new guns alike for sale. Joe Watson who owns Country Store gun shop said he attends three gun shows every year in Morgantown because it is an amazing opportunity.

“It opens up that opportunity for an individual with all the different vendors coming in,” Watson said. “I may have something that they can’t find in their local region or area and they can come in and find it. Or if they’re a collector there may be one piece that they can’t find or even a part that they can’t find it gives them that opportunity.”

Watson said people had been very receptive to his products and estimated that he had sold at least 20 items.

One of the attendees was Joe Putnam who bought a 22-250 Remington model 744 hunting rifle. Putnam said he likes to hunt and that he also likes to shoot for sport.

He said he bought the rifle after roughly 20 minutes of negotiating and that he was happy with the price that he and the vendor agreed upon.

“It’s been very impressive, very nice situation, nice facilities, I would come again, first time here at this one,” Putnam said.

Watson, like many other vendors, said that gun sales are up and that they were happy about that. The vendors were right, gun sales have been up for the last two years and don’t show signs of slowing down.

Putnam said it is good that people have the right to buy guns and that they are exercising that right.

“They should have that option, everyday people should have the right to carry if they wish,” Putnam said. “They should be trained, they should know what they’re doing but they should have that right.”