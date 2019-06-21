Guy Ward to step down as mayor of White Hall

WHITE HALL – W.Va. According to a press release issued Thursday evening, Guy Ward will be stepping down as Mayor of White Hall, with June 30, 2019 being his last day in office.

Ward was elected to three consecutive terms as mayor, beginning in 2013. According to the release, during his tenure, Ward started projects to address road issues, constructed safer sidewalks for the community and worked with the redevelopment of the Middletown Mall into the Middletown Commons.

Ward said in a statement that he “feels it’s time to move on,” and that he believes he is “leaving the town in great shape.”