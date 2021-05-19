Haller strikes out 14, Cougars stay undefeated

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Lincoln continues its winning ways and undefeated streak with a 5-2 win over Robert C. Byrd.

But the Flying Eagles held strong from the start. Fran Alvaro pitched three strikeouts to start the game and finished with 12 K’s.

Delaney Haller had a nice night in the circle for the Cougars yet again and answered those three strikeouts with three of her own to keep the game scoreless through two innings.

In the bottom of the third, RCB started a charge with two runs to lead 2-0 at the end of three innings. Byrd led by those two runs up until the sixth and seventh inning when Lincoln came back for the win.

Haller was the winning pitcher with 14 strikeouts.

Lincoln remains undefeated with a 17-0 record.