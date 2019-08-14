Happy Tales- A Harrison County Rescue brings comfort to its rescuer

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The month of September has been hard for Rachel Emrick for the last several years.

At the age of 16, Rachel was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and was in remission for three years until she received her second diagnosis, both in the month of September.

After Rachel met her fiancé, Garret Nesselrotte, he was determined to make September a better month for her.

On September 1, 2017, Garret surprised Rachel with Azzie, a husky that was rescued from the Harrison County Humane Society.

“I immediately got connected to her. She does not leave my side. She goes to the bathroom with me. If I go upstairs, she has to go with me. So, she’s kind of become one of my best friends,” said Rachel Emrick.

Since then, the two have been inseparable, and Azzie has given more comfort to Rachel than she ever imagined.