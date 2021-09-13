Student agriculture innovation competition to take place Oct. 20

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Marshall University Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI), alongside a statewide group of partners, announced their fifth-annual Student Ag Innovation Challenge.

The challenge is meant to inspire innovation among West Virginia students interested in agriculture.

Students in grades 7-12 can compete for such prizes as: $1,000 cash, an iPad and a $200 gift card.

The competition will pit participants against one of a possible six agricultural focus areas. This includes agribusiness systems; animal systems; environmental and natural resources management; food products and processing systems; plant systems; and power, structural and technical systems.

“Young people can inject fresh perspectives,” said Evan Nelson, manager of Agricultural Innovations at RCBI. “Past winners of our competition have developed some very innovative approaches to improving agriculture in the Mountain State. We’re excited to see the creative solutions that students propose this year.”

The contest will take place on Oct. 20 at the Moorefield campus of Eastern. Students can enter at www.rcbi.org/innovation2021. Videos submissions explaining their innovations must be turned in by Oct. 10.

Winners will be announced during the showcase on Oct. 20.

For more information, contact enelson@rcbi.org or call 304-781-1657.