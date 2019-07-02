Harrison Co. teacher one of six finalists for statewide honor

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Education announced the six finalists for its statewide teacher of the year award, and one of those teachers is from Harrison County.

Kara Bowles is a special education teacher at Mountaineer Middle School in Clarksburg.

Back in March, Bowles was named the Harrison County Teacher of the Year for her contributions to the classroom.

Harrison County Superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin explained what makes Bowles such an important part of her school.

“She is certainly reflective of that dedication it takes to be a good teacher, to be a great teacher, and she shows it every day in the classroom,” Manchin said. “And, I am incredibly impressed, and when I was apprised that she was one of the finalists, it didn’t surprise me.”

The 2020 West Virginia Teacher of the Year will be announced in Charleston on September 11 at the Embassy Suites.

The winner will go on to represent West Virginia in the National Teacher of the Year Program.