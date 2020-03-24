Harrison County 911 operators urge residents to only use service for emergencies

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County 911 operators have been overwhelmed with calls since the governor issued his stay at home order.

The Office of Emergency Management’s Director Laura Pysz explained that the number of calls coming into the center have increased significantly. She explained that the center usually has only six to eight trained first responders answering calls 24 hours a day.

“Last night was crazy with all the calls coming into 911 asking questions about the stay at home order. The 911 lines are not for that. We prefer if they would leave those lines open for actual emergencies, threat to life and property.”

Pysz explained that there are several websites with phone numbers that have all the information about the governor’s stay at home order. Those can be found at our website, by clicking here.

