Harrison County Board of Education launches high school aviation program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Board of Education has developed a program that will give high school students an opportunity to be involved with one of the fastest growing industries in the country.

The new Harrison County Academy of Aviation Technology held its ribbon cutting ceremony this morning in a completely remodeled classroom at Bridgeport High School.

More than a dozen aviation leaders in the industry including bombardier, Pratt and Whitney, and aurora flight sciences were on hand to show their support for the program.

Superintendent Mark Manchin said that this type of program will revolutionize education in the county and throughout the state.

“And over the next 10 years we’re going to continue to build upon these programs so we can prepare our children for the job market that is right here in Harrison County, right here in North Central West Virginia and we would like to provide them with an educated workforce,” said Superintendent Manchin. “Today, what you saw is what I consider an outstanding program and step in that direction.”

Ninth grade students can begin taking courses towards their air frame and power plant certifications and the advance on to piloting and engineering.