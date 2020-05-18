Harrison County CEOS donates personal hygiene items to VA Medical Center

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Community Education Outreach Service (CEOS) donated personal hygiene items to the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg Monday.

The Harrison County Community Educational Outreach Service is composed of 20 clubs that meet regularly to receive up-to-date educational information, participate in community outreach projects, and leadership development opportunities.

File photo courtesy of WVU Extension.

In addition to donating hygiene products, CEOS also donated snack items to the Brown Bags for Veterans program — A program that gives veterans, traveling to Pittsburgh for treatment, food for their ride back to Clarksburg.

Organizers explained that this is the least that they can do to show their appreciation to the men and women who have served our country.

“Well, they’re just near and dear to all of our hearts because we all have veterans in our families and friends,” said Patricia Rummel. “But we also do contribute an awful lot to the other organizations that you talked about.”

CEOS donates items to the Clarksburg VA each year.