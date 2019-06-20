Harrison County Commission discusses cyber attack

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County Commission met to discuss a number of pertinent issues including funding requests, nuisance hearings, and the recent cyber attack on the Harrison County Courthouse.

The commission approved funding requests from different organizations including the Harrison County Historical Society and ruled on a number of nuisance cases, ordering property owners to clean up and even tear down dilapidated houses around the county.

“The people beside the people that have the nuisance and the dilapidated property, they’re the ones that suffer and so much of this county is beautiful and we’re just not going to let a few people that just don’t want to put in any effort or time into it continue to bring us all down,” said county commissioner, Patsy Trecost II.

Other pressing issues include the cyber attack on the Harrison County Courthouse last Thursday. The commission is considering paying a second ransom requested by the attackers through bit-coin, a non-traceable digital currency.

