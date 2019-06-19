Harrison County deputies warn residents of attempted fraud scam on popular marketplace websites

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents about a scam that involves individuals using popular local marketplace websites to fraudulently obtain money.

Deputies said they have received a fraud complaint that regards the use of mobile-driven local marketplace companies such as eBay, OfferUp and Letgo. The fraud complaint stated that individuals are utilizing these popular websites to fraudulently obtain money, according to deputies.

One of the frequent methods to defraud involves the scammer making contact to people on one of the marketplace websites and expressing interest into purchasing an item. Deputies said that typically, the scammer will contact the seller and advise them that they will be sending a check well in excess of the purchase price to pay for movers or for the shipping of the item. Once the fraudulent check is deposited, deputies said the scammer will then ask that the funds be delivered to an address utilizing some type of moneygram transfer.