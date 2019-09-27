Harrison County group knits hats for newborns

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Harrison County Community Educational Outreach Service is participating in a creative project to help raise awareness to heart disease.

“They’re knitting these little red toboggan-type hats that will be distributed at UHC in February as part of american heart month-it’s called ‘little hats for big hearts’ and it’s to raise awareness for congenital heart defects and other heart related issues in newborn babies,” said CEOS program assistant John Wickline.

The service is made up of 20 clubs that complete various projects and leadership development opportunities

“This is just part of their DNA-to give back to the community. You know, they’ve helped everybody from newborns to veterans to people in nursing homes,” said Wickline.

Wickline also said he is always impressed with how willing group members are to lend a helping hand to those in need.

“It’s kind of neat to see this because they’re reaching out and helping people that they’ll never meet and to say ‘Hey, I care.’” said Wickline.

To join a CEOS group to participate in projects like this one, call 304-624-8650. Community members are also invited to knit or crochet hats on their own and can call to request to be sent a pattern.