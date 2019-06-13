Harrison County Historical Society settles into new location

The Harrison County Historical Society is setting into its brand new space in Clarksburg.

The historical society is now located on the first floor of the Harrison County Board of Education building.

The new, larger space gives members and researchers greater access to the society’s archives.

The group is now getting ready for its annual membership drive that will take place on June 22nd, featuring a speaker well-known for his preservation work in the Glen Elk neighborhood.

The Harrison County Historical Society is also preparing for a public exhibit on local women’s history that will debut on August 3rd.